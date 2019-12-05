A cyclist was arrested early Thursday morning on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, according to a press release from Capt. Mike Bauer of the Norfolk Police Division.
Officers arrested Antonio Arthur Lee Finn Sr., 43, who is homeless, after being called to a business on the 100 block of East Omaha Avenue at about 4 a.m. after a report of a male who appeared intoxicated going in and out of the store.
Officers located Finn riding a bicycle without any lights. When the officers stopped him, they saw a glass pipe sticking out of his front pocket. The pipe later tested positive for methamphetamine.
Finn was identified and taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail.