Courthouse to close

MADISON — The Madison County Courthouse will be closed all day Tuesday, Dec. 24, and all day on Wednesday, Dec. 25, in observance of Christmas.
In other news
MADISON — The Madison County Courthouse will be closed all day Tuesday, Dec. 24, and all day on Wednesday, Dec. 25, in observance of Christmas.
STANTON — A speeding stop resulted in a couple of drug arrests Monday night in Stanton, including a woman arrested for felony possession of Ecstasy.
Norfolk police were call early Sunday morning to a party where minors were reportedly drinking alcohol.
Kaden Henry, 20, of Stanton was arrested Saturday morning in relation to possession of marijuana and a concealed weapon, according to a press release from Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
A Madison man was sentenced for third-degree domestic assault after his victim testified in Madison District Court on Friday.
A man was placed in protective care Friday following a pursuit and stand off that ended north of Laurel on Highway 20 according to a press release from the Nebraska Sate Patrol.
The untimely death of a Salvation Army captain who recently had served in Norfolk is being mourned.
The Northern Ponca Housing Authority will receive $5 million for affordable housing.
Reader's Favorites
Articles
- Grain bin accident claims life of Coleridge man
- Police called to alcohol, pot party
- *UPDATE* Iowa man killed in Thursday morning accident
- Drugs reportedly found after car stopped for speeding
- Food fight leads to arrest
- Norfolk Police bust underage party over the weekend
- Iowa man killed in accident
- Still seeking answers -- Felicia Rajaee
- Sex offender arrested after violating registry
- Creighton man fined for trespassing, false reporting
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.