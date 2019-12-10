Arrest action NDN
Daily News logo

Authorities have arrested a Concord man who allegedly drove the wrong-way on Interstate 29 in Iowa and crashed into a sport utility vehicle.

Nickolas Kevin Diediker, 32, is accused of driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-29 around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Sioux City Journal.

Authorities said Diediker collided with an SUV nearly head-on and continued driving in the wrong direction. The SUV driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Sioux City police officer on his way home from a night shift reportedly spotted the pickup running into a concrete barrier before turning back northbound on the interstate with its headlights off. The officer relayed what he saw to on-duty officers, and police eventually stopped the vehicle.

Diediker is charged with operating while under the influence, felony eluding, leaving the scene of an injury accident and other charges.

Tags

In other news

Troopers recover vehicle

Troopers recover vehicle

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol recovered two stolen vehicles and arrested two people during separate incidents Saturday.

Husker Ag responds

Husker Ag responds

PLAINVIEW — In response to an elaborate cyber-security scheme to launder money from institutions and businesses in Nebraska, Husker Ag of Plainview praised law enforcement personnel for their investigation.

Seasonal shows offered

Seasonal shows offered

WAYNE — The Fred G. Dale Planetarium at Wayne State College will present the "The Sistine Chapel" at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, and “The Christmas Star” on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m.

'All clear' given in Schuyler

'All clear' given in Schuyler

SCHUYLER — The Schuyler Fire Department ordered the evacuation of downtown Schuyler for more than an hour Wednesday afternoon.