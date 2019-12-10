Authorities have arrested a Concord man who allegedly drove the wrong-way on Interstate 29 in Iowa and crashed into a sport utility vehicle.
Nickolas Kevin Diediker, 32, is accused of driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-29 around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Sioux City Journal.
Authorities said Diediker collided with an SUV nearly head-on and continued driving in the wrong direction. The SUV driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A Sioux City police officer on his way home from a night shift reportedly spotted the pickup running into a concrete barrier before turning back northbound on the interstate with its headlights off. The officer relayed what he saw to on-duty officers, and police eventually stopped the vehicle.
Diediker is charged with operating while under the influence, felony eluding, leaving the scene of an injury accident and other charges.