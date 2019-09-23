A shed on fire Saturday evening was contained before it caused damage to the property or structure.
Capt. Lannce Grothe with the Norfolk Fire Division said firefighters were dispatched to 4409 S. 13th St. at 6:15 p.m. for the shed fire behind a home.
Initial crews encountered no smoke or flames, and the fire was out on arrival.
It took eight firefighters and four rigs about five minutes to overhaul the structure, and the cause of the fire is believed to be from spontaneous combustion of used oil towels, Grothe said.
The property is estimated to be worth about $182,000 and sustained no damage to the structure. However, there was an estimated $3,000 in damage done to the contents.
No firefighters or civilians were injured in the incident. The fire division was assisted by the Madison Fire Department.