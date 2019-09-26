A report of a car fire Wednesday afternoon brought firefighters to 1503 Glenmore Drive.
Lt. Bob Nelson with the Norfolk Fire Division said units were dispatched just before 5:30 p.m., and heavy flames were observed coming from the engine compartment of a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix.
It took four firefighters less than five minutes to control the fire and about 40 minutes for overhaul and investigation.
The cause of the fire was undetermined accidental mechanical failure, Nelson said.
The car is owned by Lisa Dohmen of Elgin and was estimated to be a total loss of about $2,500.
The Norfolk Police Division also assisted on scene.