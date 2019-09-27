Camp to host flood damage event

After severe flooding in North Central Nebraska, Camp Witness near Long Pine has a series of fundraising events planned, beginning with a “Save the Bridge” supper and informational gathering at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the camp. It will be an opportunity for visitors to stop by and see the camp and survey the damage done by the 2019 floods.
A “Save the Gym” event will follow on Saturday, Oct. 19, a 3 p.m. A supper will be served at 6 p.m. and an auction will follow. The camp’s annual fundraising Thanksgiving banquet is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, and will feature special guest Taylor Mason.
For more on the devastation at the camp, see Monday’s edition.