Bridge repair to start Oct. 8

Repair work on the First Street bridge north of Benjamin Avenue over the flood control is expected to begin Tuesday, Oct. 8, and will require a full lane closure lasting approximately one month.
The City of Norfolk is planning to award a contract to JJK Construction from Ceresco at the Norfolk City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 7, for repair work to be done on various city-owned bridges. The contractor has indicated plans to start construction immediately upon awarding of the contract, beginning with the repair of the First Street bridge.
As part of the closure, the contractor has established a detour route around the section of First Street from Benjamin Avenue to the Northeast Industrial Highway. Traffic will be rerouted to 13th Street. Local access on First Street will be maintained for local residents and businesses.