Boyd County to get funds

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer released a statement on Monday after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced the Loup Power District and Boyd County will receive disaster relief grants.
“In the wake of this year’s bomb cyclone and major flooding, I am pleased that FEMA is providing this assistance to Nebraskans. This funding will help repair critical utilities so that our communities can continue on the road to full recovery,” Fischer said.
The grants will award $1.2 million to the Loup Power District and $1 million to Boyd County Rural Water District 2 for utility repairs. Both grants cover 75% of the respective project costs. Localities apply for the grants, which are funded through the Disaster Relief Fund.