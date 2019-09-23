Bicyclist arrested for meth

A homeless man recognized by Norfolk police as he rode in the 600 block of Norfolk Avenue on his bicycle was arrested on several charges Sunday evening.
Capt. Mike Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said an officer needed to issue a trespass warning to Brandon S. Prescott, 40, from a previous case.
The officer attempted to contact Prescott, but Prescott refused and rode away from the officer, continuing for several blocks before officers were able to catch him, Bauer said.
Just before he was apprehended, Prescott discarded a backpack that officers recovered.
Prescott was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer.
In a subsequent search, officers recovered a spoon from Prescott’s pocket that tested positive for methamphetamine, a syringe and a small amount of marijuana, Bauer said.
Prescott was additionally charged for alleged possession of methamphetamine. He was held in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.