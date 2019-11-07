BankFirst will hold its inaugural Community First food drive, beginning Thursday and running through Monday, Nov. 25.
All branch locations will participate, including the main branch in Norfolk, as well as Nebraska branches in Wayne, South Sioux City, Columbus, Ord, O’Neill, West Point and Wakefield, along with Iowa branches in Onawa and Sioux City.
Each branch will donate collected food to a local pantry, with the Norfolk branch donating to Good Neighbors.
A donation box will be in every lobby, and food accepted will include canned, dry and shelf-stable.