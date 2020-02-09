Cherry County Commissioner Tanya Storer announced her candidacy for the Legislature in District 43 on Friday.
The district includes Blaine, Brown, Cherry, Dawes, Grant, Hooker, Keya Paha, Logan, Loup, McPherson, Sheridan, and Thomas counties and the eastern portion of Box Butte county. Storer launches her campaign with the endorsement of former Gov. Kay Orr.
“I’m running for the Legislature because I am committed to reducing the property tax burden on our farmers, ranchers, businesses and families and on continuing to develop economic opportunities that can bring the next generation back to our communities,” Storer said. “My husband and I have built our life here, raised our family here and served our communities here and we know there is no better place to live, work and raise a family.”
“I’m proud to support Tanya in her bid for Legislature,” Orr aid. “I know she will fight for major property tax relief, protect innocent life, work to expand economic opportunities, and improve rural infrastructure. She has been a good and faithful representative of conservative values during her time as a Cherry County Commissioner and I look forward to seeing her serve the people of District 43 in Lincoln.”
Tanya and her husband, Eric, share the day-to-day running of their cattle operation in Cherry County. She was elected as a Cherry County Commissioner in 2014 and re-elected in 2018 and she currently serves on the Blueprint Nebraska Board, the Nebraska DOT Innovation Task Force, the UNMC Advisory Board, the Region 4 Behavioral Health Board, and the Niobrara Council Executive Board.
Tanya and Eric have three grown children, Braden, Hailey and Emmet.
The district is currently represented by state Sen. Tom Brewer, who is in his first term.