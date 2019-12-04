'All clear' given in Schuyler

Schuyler downtown

About six to eight blocks of downtown Schuyler were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a gas line was struck.

 Courtesy photo

SCHUYLER — The Schuyler Fire Department ordered the evacuation of downtown Schuyler for more than an hour Wednesday afternoon.

Denise Kracl, Colfax County attorney and public information officer, said the call to the fire department came in at 3:01 p.m.

Kracl told the Daily News that a building was being torn down and moved in the downtown. It is believed that a backhoe hit a gas line underground that caused a rupture.

About six to eight blocks of the downtown were blocked off, including the Colfax County Courthouse. At 4:25 p.m., the "all clear" was given, she said.

Black Hills Energy crews were on the scene along with Schuyler and Colfax County officials. By about 5:10 p.m., only about a two-block area of one street remained closed so that crews could repair the spot where the line had been damaged, Kracl said.

