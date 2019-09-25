Nearly one-third of businesses inspected by the Nebraska State Patrol for alcohol compliance last week sold to minors, according to the state patrol.
A total of 20 inspections were conducted last Friday, and six of those businesses — or 30% — made an illegal sale.
All of the businesses except for one — L Bow Room in Johnstown — checked the minor buyer’s ID.
The businesses that failed the inspections were:
- Ainsworth: Speedee Mart #2820, Canyon Creek Bar & Grill and J’s Keggers
- Johnstown: L Bow Room
- Valentine: Peppermill & E.K. Lounge and Valentine Conoco
Businesses that sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol to a minor.
The project was supported by the North Central District Health Department and paid for by a Drug Free Communities grant and a Partnership for Success grant.
The businesses inspected included liquor stores, convenience stores, restaurants and bars.