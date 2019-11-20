Ainsworth airport to receive $6.5 million

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Ainsworth Regional Airport will receive $6.5 million through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program for runway and taxiway rehabilitation:

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Commerce Committee and the chairwoman of the Transportation and Safety Subcommittee, discussed the importance of airports.

“Nebraska families and businesses rely on our state’s regional airports every day to stay connected with the rest of the country. This grant for runway rehabilitation at Ainsworth Regional Airport represents another important infrastructure investment in rural Nebraska,” she said.

Woman arraigned for escape charge

MADISON — A Norfolk woman who previously had been convicted of felony theft appeared Tuesday in Madison County Court on an escape charge.

Meteor storm announced by planetarium

WAYNE — The Fred G. Dale Planetarium at Wayne State College has announced that Thursday night, Nov. 21, there is an opportunity to see a brief meteor storm.

Multi-county pursuit ends in arrest

A high-speed pursuit across multiple counties ended in the arrest of a South Dakota man in connection to an assault on an officer with a vehicle, driving under the influence and felony flight to avoid arrest.

School bond passes

Voters in three Northeast Nebraska communities passed a $34.3 million school bond Tuesday to form the Summerland school district and construct a new pre-kindergarten through 12th grade facility.

Norfolk area snow

Winter conditions arrived early as many Northeast Nebraskans awoke to find a fresh blanket of snow covering the ground on Monday.