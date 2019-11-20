Ainsworth airport to receive $6.5 million

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Ainsworth Regional Airport will receive $6.5 million through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program for runway and taxiway rehabilitation:
U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Commerce Committee and the chairwoman of the Transportation and Safety Subcommittee, discussed the importance of airports.
“Nebraska families and businesses rely on our state’s regional airports every day to stay connected with the rest of the country. This grant for runway rehabilitation at Ainsworth Regional Airport represents another important infrastructure investment in rural Nebraska,” she said.