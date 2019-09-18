Getting Involved in Government
The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
* * *
WHAT: Madison County Joint Planning Commission.
WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Madison County Planning Department conference room, 1112 Bonita Drive, Norfolk.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have three public hearings, all for matters in Tilden.
— The first scheduled public hearing is to receive public comments concerning the application of Pentagon for a change of zoning from R-3 (medium density) to I (industrial) on property located in Mossbargers RE-SUB, Tilden. The property is located north of Highway 275 and west of Center Street in Antelope County.
— The next public hearing will be to receive comments and consider the application of Pentagon for a change of zoning from R-3 (medium density) to I (industrial) on property located in Mossbargers RE-SUB, Tilden. The property is located in Tilden, north of Highway 275 and west of Center Street in Antelope County.
— The final public hearing will be to receive comments and consider the application of Pentagon for a change of zoning from R-3 (medium density) to I (industrial) on property located in Mossbargers RE-SUB, Tilden. The property is located north of Highway 275 and west of Center Street in Antelope County.
— The zoning director also is scheduled to provide a monthly report.
PUBLIC INPUT: The commissioners encourage discussion at public hearings, which are guided by the chairman. Time can be limited on a case-by-case basis. If someone has a matter to discuss that is not on the agenda, he or she is urged to speak with Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, or commission members prior to the meeting so the matter can be added to the agenda. No action may be taken by commissioners on matters not advertised and on the agenda.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.