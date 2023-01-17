After getting turned down last year, Madison County officials were especially pleased by some news over the weekend.
The county learned that it had three bridges that would be partially funded from a statewide bridge match program.
“Having not had any chosen last year, I was a little bit worried,” said Troy Uhlir, Madison County board chairman. “I was concerned that we’d get shut out again.”
The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced that three of the 30 proposals the state selected for funding in the County Bridge Match Program (CBMP) are in Madison County.
The three that will be funded are the second highest number in the state. Saline County in southeast Nebraska with four bridge replacements had the most.
Uhlir said Madison County is fortunate in that it has a lot of streams, creeks and groundwater besides the Elkhorn River. Unfortunately, that makes for a lot of bridges, he said, and there is a great need to replace many of them.
And while the need is great all over the county, Uhlir said he was pleased to see that three bridges in the southern part of the county were selected.
Dick Johnson, Madison County road superintendent, usually identifies several in each of the commissioner’s three districts for the program and makes the final determination, based in part on need.
Northeast and North Central Nebraska fared well, having nine bridges chosen to be replaced. The other counties in the region chosen were Boone (2), Holt (1), Plate (1), Wayne (2).
This is the seventh year for the program, which was created as a result of the 2016 Transportation Innovation Act and signed into law by then-Gov. Pete Ricketts in April of that year.
The CBMP funds 55% of eligible bridge construction cost (up to $250,000) with counties providing a 45% match. The selected proposals include 18 counties and 30 bridges at a total construction cost of $11.5 million, of which $5 million is from the CBMP.
Over the years, Madison County now will have 14 bridges replaced. The county has shared costs with Stanton, Platte and other counties in the program, as well.
The CBMP provides funding to counties for the innovative replacement and repair of deficient county bridges.
Ross Barron, NDOT bridge engineer, said the County Bridge Match Program has continued to make an impact in local communities by investing in bridges that, although small or rural, really matter to local communities and industry.
“Many of these aging bridges required load restrictions that hinder agricultural traffic, emergency access, and cause significant detours for users.” Barron said. “This investment has provided much needed support to local bridge agencies that work hard to keep access safe and reliable.”
Barron said interest in the program remained strong again this year, with a large number of counties submitting proposals and a large number of bridges included in the proposals.
Including this year’s selected bridges, the program has funded the replacement, repair or removal of 370 deficient bridges since the first round of proposals were selected in January 2017, he said.