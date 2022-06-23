The bridge at 3000 N. Victory Road north of Norfolk that was the site of a fatal accident on Tuesday will be closed for several months. The bridge was damaged during the accident.

Eric Stinson, Madison County commissioner, said the bridge is structurally unsafe and needs to be repaired.

Stinson said that may take awhile because materials to repair it are not immediately available and will take months to arrive. Stinson said the county knows it will be an inconvenience and will get it repaired as quickly as it can.

Tags

In other news

John Williams, 90, steps away from film, but not music

John Williams, 90, steps away from film, but not music

NEW YORK (AP) — After more than six decades of making bicycles soar, sending panicked swimmers to the shore and other spellbinding close encounters, John Williams is putting the final notes on what may be his last film score.

Crop report for week ending June 19

Crop report for week ending June 19

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 14% very short, 30% short, 54% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 16% very short, 30% shor…