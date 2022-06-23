The bridge at 3000 N. Victory Road north of Norfolk that was the site of a fatal accident on Tuesday will be closed for several months. The bridge was damaged during the accident.
Eric Stinson, Madison County commissioner, said the bridge is structurally unsafe and needs to be repaired.
Stinson said that may take awhile because materials to repair it are not immediately available and will take months to arrive. Stinson said the county knows it will be an inconvenience and will get it repaired as quickly as it can.