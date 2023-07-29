Madison County officials issued a statement on Friday saying that the bridge near 3000 N. Victory Road, north of Northeast Industrial Highway, is scheduled to be closed beginning next Thursday morning, Aug. 3.
The bridge is being replaced because of the damage it sustained as the result of an accident there in June 2022.
Madison County commissioner Troy Uhlir said the bridge replacement would take about four months; however, that timeline could vary depending on weather and construction-related factors. Contractors will be making every effort to get the work completed before winter weather becomes a factor.
Uhlir also said there is a possibility that the bridge closing could be delayed for a few days, but drivers should plan for the closing beginning next week.
County officials would like to remind drivers to buckle up and slow down while driving in and around road construction zones, saying that route changes due to the road closing should be planned in advance, when possible.