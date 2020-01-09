Grandview Bridge

KATHRYN HARRIS/DAILY NEWS

Grandview Bridge southeast of Norfolk reopened early Thursday afternoon. It was one of many bridges in Northeast Nebraska damaged in the March 2019 flood.

 Courtesy Photo

Another bridge damaged by floodwaters in March 2019 has reopened in Northeast Nebraska.

Grandview Bridge, located on Grandview Avenue southeast of Norfolk near Off Road Raceway, reopened to traffic early Thursday afternoon, said Madison County Commissioner Ron Schmidt.

The bridge, which sits on the line dividing Stanton and Madison counties, spans the Elkhorn River a short distance from where the waterway merges with the North Fork River. It was one of many in Northeast Nebraska damaged in the 2019 flood.  

At a meeting of the Madison County commissioners late in the summer of 2019 a shortage of funds and labor were cited as primary reasons for delays on completion of the repairs.

Tags

In other news

Bridge reopens

Bridge reopens

Another bridge damaged by floodwaters in March 2019 has reopened in Northeast Nebraska.

World’s largest volunteer force fights Australia’s wildfires

World’s largest volunteer force fights Australia’s wildfires

TOMERONG, Australia (AP) — The wildfire was behaving erratically last week, and Doug Schutz and his team needed to make a quick decision. So they moved a bulldozer from another job and used it to widen a firebreak. That likely helped prevent hundreds of homes from going up in flames.

Iran sends mixed signals as tensions with US ease

Iran sends mixed signals as tensions with US ease

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran sent mixed signals Thursday as tensions with the U.S. appeared to ease, with President Hassan Rouhani warning of a “very dangerous response” if the U.S. makes “another mistake” and a senior commander vowing “harsher revenge” for the killing of a top Iranian general.