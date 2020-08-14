The next phase of the Grandview Bridge project southeast of Norfolk is scheduled to begin next week, with hopes that it can be completed quicker than the 45 days allotted in the bid contract.
Like so many road and bridge projects around Northeast and North Central Nebraska, weather will likely play a big factor, said Troy Uhlir, Madison County board chairman.
The bridge itself is scheduled to be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 19. The work includes removing some massive cottonwood and other trees that are lodged under the bridge and around the abutment. There also will be concrete work to repair the road to it.
Madison and Stanton counties share maintenance responsibilities for that road, which is also known as Channel Road and turns into Grandview Road.
The bridge was out for a significant portion of 2019 following the March flooding because of a washed-out culvert and poor road conditions.
Uhlir said he knows the bridge is essential to many farmers who use it for harvest. The contractor originally wasn’t scheduled to begin work until November, which likely would have been after harvest.
Nevertheless, if there is an early cold season, it could be too late for concrete work in November, Uhlir said.
The contractor has an opportunity to work on it now, with hopes that cooperating weather will enable it to be completed before harvest and the 45 days the project is allowed, he said.