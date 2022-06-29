One lane now open

The bridge at 3000 N. Victory Road north of Norfolk that was the site of a fatal accident earlier this month is open to one lane.

Eric Stinson, Madison County commissioner, said the bridge would remain one-lane until all repairs could be completed, which could be some time.

Earlier, county officials said it could take months to get the bridge completely repaired because materials to repair it were not immediately available.

18th Street work to wrap up before holiday

Road crews are wrapping up work on 18th Street from Bel Air Road to Imperial Road and south to the Prospect Hill Cemetery north property line.

City officials said in a press release that it anticipates the roadway will be open to all traffic beginning Wednesday afternoon, June 29.

Overwatering wastes water, harms lawns

COLUMBUS — Most people want their lawns to be green and lush during the summer, even when temperatures rise and rain stops falling. To accomplish that, many people set their sprinklers on autopilot — allowing them to run every day or every other day — and don’t pay attention to whether the g…

Cities nix July 4 fireworks for shortages, fire dangers

PHOENIX (AP) — The skies over a scattering of Western U.S. cities will stay dark for the third consecutive Fourth of July as some major fireworks displays are canceled again this year, this time for fire concerns amid dry weather, along with pandemic related supply or staffing problems.

Ukrainians search for 20 missing after Russia strikes mall

KREMENCHUK, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces battled Wednesday to surround the Ukrainian military’s last stronghold in a long-contested eastern province as shock reverberated from a Russian airstrike on a shopping mall that killed at least 18 people in the center of the country a day earlier.