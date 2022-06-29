One lane now open
The bridge at 3000 N. Victory Road north of Norfolk that was the site of a fatal accident earlier this month is open to one lane.
Eric Stinson, Madison County commissioner, said the bridge would remain one-lane until all repairs could be completed, which could be some time.
Earlier, county officials said it could take months to get the bridge completely repaired because materials to repair it were not immediately available.
18th Street work to wrap up before holiday
Road crews are wrapping up work on 18th Street from Bel Air Road to Imperial Road and south to the Prospect Hill Cemetery north property line.
City officials said in a press release that it anticipates the roadway will be open to all traffic beginning Wednesday afternoon, June 29.