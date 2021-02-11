Midtown Health Center in Norfolk will begin hosting breastfeeding support classes and a weekly support group.

The two-hour class — set for 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month — will cover popular topics and necessary preparation for breastfeeding.

The classes will include information on common terminology, anatomy, positions, latching, medications, delivery, feedings, accessories, pumps and any additional questions parents have regarding the decision to nurse. There is a fee for the class. Registration for the class may be done through email at lactation.norfolk@yahoo.com.

The hourlong support group will meet from 11 a.m. until noon every Thursday. Each week will cover a new topic, and lactation support will be available immediately afterward.

The group is meant to be a casual, fun and educational experience for all participants, as well as a way to connect with other local mothers.

The events will be facilitated by Cortney Steffensmeier, a certified lactation specialist.

