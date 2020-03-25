Reconstruction on Braasch Avenue will begin April 13.
Reconstruction is expected to take about three months. During that time, Braasch Avenue will be closed from First Street to Third Street, said Candace Schmidt, Norfolk communications manager, in a press release.
Northbound and southbound traffic on First Street will continue throughout the project but may be reduced to one lane in each direction at times, Schmidt said.
Access to properties along Braasch Avenue also will be maintained during the project, Schmidt said.
In the future, phases of reconstruction will include the sections of Braasch Avenue from Third Street to Fifth Street and Fourth Street from Braasch Avenue to the railroad tracks, Schmidt said. More details will be provided for future closures.
The Braasch Avenue reconstruction project benefits from a grant awarded to the City of Norfolk from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.