City of Norfolk logo NDN

The City of Norfolk and contractor Penro Construction have decided to delay the start of construction on Braasch Avenue to mid-May.

This delay will allow the suppliers and contractors additional time to stockpile construction materials during this time of reduced market capacity. It will also aid the City of Norfolk in responding to any effects that may arise from the current Coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the delay, the estimated completion date will not be pushed back, as extra crews will be deployed to expedite construction once the project begins.

The City of Norfolk will release more information regarding the exact start date of the project at a later time.

Tags

In other news

With parks closed, Disney starts furloughs in 2 weeks

With parks closed, Disney starts furloughs in 2 weeks

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Saying they don’t know when they’ll be able to re-open many of their businesses with the coronavirus spreading, Walt Disney Co. officials announced they will start furloughing some workers in two weeks at its theme parks resorts in Florida and California.

Virus deals end to US hiring; Europe’s hospitals buckle

Virus deals end to US hiring; Europe’s hospitals buckle

NEW YORK (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak finally snapped the United States’ record-breaking hiring streak of nearly 10 years, while U.S. and European medical workers struggling to save ailing patients Friday watched supplies of medicine, protective equipment and breathing machines dwindle by…

Florida finally takes cruise passengers, some on stretchers

Florida finally takes cruise passengers, some on stretchers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Passengers from an ill-fated cruise were carefully freed from their cabins and allowed to touch dry land on Friday for the first time in weeks, following the removal of 14 critically ill people who were wheeled off to Florida hospitals bracing for an onslaught of…