The City of Norfolk and contractor Penro Construction have decided to delay the start of construction on Braasch Avenue to mid-May.
This delay will allow the suppliers and contractors additional time to stockpile construction materials during this time of reduced market capacity. It will also aid the City of Norfolk in responding to any effects that may arise from the current Coronavirus pandemic.
Despite the delay, the estimated completion date will not be pushed back, as extra crews will be deployed to expedite construction once the project begins.
The City of Norfolk will release more information regarding the exact start date of the project at a later time.