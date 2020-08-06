Boyd County records 4 new cases

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department has been made aware of five additional positive COVID-19 cases in the district.
Carol Doolittle, prevention coordinator, said two cases in Boyd County are due to community spread and all close contacts have been identified and asked to quarantine. Two additional cases in Boyd County are due to direct contact with a confirmed case and all close contacts have been identified and asked to quarantine.
One case in Pierce County is due to direct contact with a confirmed case and all close contacts have been identified and asked to quarantine.
The total case count as of Thursday at 3 p.m. for the district is 100 Total Cases (TC), 79 Recoveries (R), and one Death (D).
By county, the numbers are as follows: Antelope: TC: 19 R: 16, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 5, R: 1; Brown: TC: 0; Cherry: TC: 5 R: 3; Holt: TC: 13 R: 9; Keya Paha: TC: 0; Knox: TC: 36 R: 31; Pierce: TC: 19 R: 17; Rock: TC: 3, R: 2.