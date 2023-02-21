The Lutheran High Northeast FFA Chapter has had yet another bountiful year full of opportunity.
In May the chapter officers attended Chapter Officer Leadership Training (COLT) in Aurora. There, the officers attended different workshops catered to their officer positions. They had the opportunity to learn, network and develop lifelong skills and bonds.
They also selected their Bible verse of the year, which is “As for what was sown on good soil, this is the one who hears the word and understands it. He indeed bears fruit and yield.” Matthew 13:23.
The chapter had many opportunities to serve the community this year. Students served at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce Ag Banquet, in addition to cleaning up the Madison County Fairgrounds with the Madison and Norfolk FFA chapters.
In June, they helped set up and serve food at the annual Farm Toy Show at LHNE. Last October, the chapter organized a bake sale for a student’s family who lost their home in a fire. Another outreach opportunity was available when a group of chapter members trained with the Farm Bureau’s Connecting Chapters program and were then able to visit a third grade classroom in December as part of this outreach program.
In November, students raised money for the chapter through their annual fruit sales. They also received donations from several local organizations and companies that support agricultural education and leadership. Money raised and donations received help to pay for students to compete at various events and attend leadership conferences.
The LHNE Chapter also finds time to have fun. Students were able to have an ice cream float social in August to start off the year, where they enjoyed yard games, sand volleyball and much more. In September, students were able to attend Husker Harvest Days to learn more about farm innovation and learn about recent technological advances in agriculture.
FFA would not be FFA if it weren’t also for agricultural competitions. In late September, students attended the Pierce Tractor Driving competition. Lutheran High Northeast did not have anyone compete in the full competition this year, but students were able to observe the competition in preparation for future years. In Hartington, students were again able to compete in dairy judging with 118 other students from several FFA Chapters within District 4. Thirty-one LHNE students joined more than 500 other students near Tilden to compete in regional land judging in October. In November, LHNE FFA members competed in Madison in various Leadership Development Events such as creed speaking and job interviews.
LHNE students also have attended many leadership conferences this year. Last April, the LHNE FFA Chapter attended the state FFA convention in Lincoln and the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis for the first time since the chapter’s inception.
In November, eight students attended the Pathways to Careers (P2C) Conference in Kearney, where they learned about various careers in agriculture. In November, 20 students also attended the Concordia Ag Summit in Seward. At this event, they were able to learn about the newer fields of agricultural study at Concordia University-Nebraska. In December, four LHNE students were selected to attend the Nebraska Youth Beef Leadership Symposium. And lastly, they are making plans to attend the Mission & Impact Leadership conference this month.
The LHNE chapter plans to do many more activities this year with Career Development Events coming up soon. This year the chapter plans to celebrate National FFA Week by visiting five area grade schools to talk about agriculture and FFA.
They also have pep rally activities planned for all LHNE students. Several chapter members will be helping the Norfolk High School FFA with its “Farm Day” in March to celebrate Ag Week where elementary students have an opportunity to see farm animals and equipment. The year will end when qualifying individuals and teams will attend the state FFA convention in Lincoln again and all members will celebrate another blessed year at their annual FFA banquet in April.