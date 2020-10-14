Bailey Boswell

Bailey Boswell was convicted of first-degree murder and other charges  Wednesday.

 World-Herald News Service

LEXINGTON — A jury took little time to find Bailey Boswell guilty in the 2017 slaying and dismemberment of Lincoln store clerk Sydney Loofe.

Jurors took less than four hours to find Boswell, 26, guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains.

Loofe, who grew up in Neligh, went missing on Nov. 15, 2017, after meeting Boswell for a date they'd arranged via the internet dating app Tinder. Loofe's body was found Dec. 4-5, 2017, in 13 segments scattered along gravel roads and wrapped in black, plastic trash bags in rural Clay County, about an hour's driver west of Wilber. Boswell and her boyfriend lived in a basement apartment in Wilber and, authorities say, Loofe was slain there.

A three-judge panel will later decide if Boswell should be sentenced to death or to life in prison, the two options for someone convicted of first-degree murder. Boswell could become the first woman sentenced to death in Nebraska.

The Nebraska Attorney General's Office, which prosecuted the case, has said it will argue that the heinous nature of the crime warrants the death penalty. Boswell, a former high school basketball and track standout from Leon, Iowa, does not have a history of assault crimes, which will likely be a mitigating factor against capital punishment.

Boswell's 53-year-old boyfriend, Aubrey Trail, was found guilty of first-degree murder a year ago. Jurors in his case took less than three hours to arrive at a verdict, a lightning-fast decision after hearing more nearly three weeks of sometimes grisly testimony.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin in December.

Boswell's trial was moved to the central Nebraska community of Lexington due to the extensive publicity surrounding the case and first trial in eastern Nebraska. A jury of eight men and seven women listened to more than two weeks of evidence. Three of those 15 were alternates who did not participate in the verdict.

