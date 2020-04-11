With Arbor Day and Earth Day just around the corner, it’s time to think about planting a tree.
The make that process a little easier, the City of Norfolk is giving away 239 trees it received through a Nebraska EAB Recovery grant from the Peter Kiewit Foundation and the Arbor Day Foundation.
While planting trees is always a good idea, it’s especially important now that the emerald ash borer (EAB) has been found in Nebraska, said Stan Staab, chairman of the city’s Tree Advisory Board.
“The sooner the better,” said Staab in reference to the need to plant trees.
The emerald ash borer is a beetle that feeds on ash trees and eventually kills them. So far, it’s killed millions of trees. The beetle has been discovered in Nebraska, Staab said, meaning it’s just a matter of time before it gets to this part of the state.
Consequently, people are encouraged to plant trees that can replace the ash trees that may eventually die.
Thirteen varieties of trees that have been recommended for use in Nebraska will be given away during the distribution day, Staab said.
They include:
Butternut (Juglans Cinerea)
Northern Catalpa (Catalpa Speciosa)
Pecan (Carya Illinoiensis)
Thornless Honeylocust (Gleditsia Triacanthos form Inermis)
American Sycamore (Plantanus Occidentalis)
White Oak (Quercus Alba)
Shingle Oak (Quercus Imbricaria)
Bur Oak (Quercus Macrocarpa)
Chestnut Oak (Quercus Prinus)
Red Oak (Quercus Rubra)
Littleleaf Linden (Tilia Cordata)
Silver Linden (Tilia Tomentosa)
Princeton American Elm (Ulmus Americana “Princeton”)
To learn more about the size, shape, growth rate, and special attributes for each tree, visit https://bit.ly/2WSFJBr
Once they are grown, the tree varieties selected for distribution will be similar in size to the Ash tree.
The distribution will take place at Johansen Greenhouse, located two miles west of Divots from Saturday, April 25, through Thursday, April 30, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
People who are interested in obtaining a tree are asked to fill out an application that can be found at https://bit.ly/2WSFJBr. Applications need to be submitted by Wednesday, April 22, either by mail to the Norfolk Tree Advisory Board at 309 N. 5th Street, Norfolk, NE 68701 or by emailing Sheila Schukei at sschukei@norfolkne.gov.
This distribution will help kick off the city’s newest initiative, “2020 in 2020,” which invites “everyone” to plant one tree in the hopes of planting 2,020 trees throughout the year.
“Through proactive recovery efforts, like the Nebraska EAB Recovery program, we have the opportunity to create a more diverse population of trees in our community, helping retain the tree canopy as EAB diminishes the ash tree population,” Staab said.