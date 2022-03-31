The Boone County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted on felony warrants on Tuesday in St. Edward.
Boone County Sheriff Denny Johnson said on Tuesday that the sheriff’s office had received information that 42-year-old James Foshee may have been staying at a residence in St. Edward. Foshee had four outstanding warrants for failure to appear that stemmed from charges of terroristic threats, third-degree domestic assault and an additional misdemeanor assault charge.
About 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Johnson said, deputies arrived at the residence, knocked on the door and announced themselves but didn’t receive an answer. The deputies had requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol, Johnson said.
Shortly thereafter, the owner of the property showed up at the residence and gave authorities permission to enter the premises and search for Foshee. Deputies then located Foshee at the residence and took him into custody without incident.
Foshee was transported to the Boone County Jail, where he is being held on the warrants.
“The Boone County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Nebraska State Patrol for their assistance in this matter,” Johnson said.