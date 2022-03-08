Searches at a Boone County man’s home and business Friday morning apparently turned up numerous drugs and weapons.
Investigators with Troops B and C of the Nebraska State Patrol, along with the Trident Task Force, conducted two search warrants Friday and arrested a man after they allegedly located multiple controlled substances at his residence and business in Primrose and Spalding.
According to a press release from the state patrol, investigators served a search warrant at the residence of 1320 255th St. in Primrose. Another search warrant took place at a business at 150 S. Chestnut St. in Spalding.
During the searches, investigators reportedly located six firearms, 20 grams of methamphetamine, smaller amounts of cocaine, marijuana, mushrooms, drug paraphernalia and cash.
The resident and business owner, 53-year-old Robert Kleffner Jr., was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance in Greeley County and possession with intent to deliver in Boone County. Kleffner was lodged in Boone County Corrections.