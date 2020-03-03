The people who are changing the future of Albion say they had no choice.
Parents in Boone County had been pleading for more child care for years, citing it as the area's most desperate need, the cattle rancher says.
Area employers had grown frustrated, too, as their workers arrived late, left early or quit because of child care problems, the economic development leader says.
If we had done nothing, how could we ever bring in new businesses, asks the lawyer. How could we attract young families to move to Albion, asks the award-winning teacher.
How do you improve a town if there's no one to care for the kids?
"You don't find very many projects where you can make an important, long-term impact on the community where you live," says Jay Wolf, the cattle rancher and lifelong Albion resident. "This is it. This is that project."
He's talking about Boone Beginnings, a $4.2 million early childhood center soon to open on the outskirts of town.
Boone Beginnings and similar efforts all over the state — from Nebraska City to North Platte, Pender to the Panhandle, Red Cloud to Columbus and many more — show the growing demand for good early childhood education in Nebraska.
These projects show the huge hurdles that many of these towns must leap — for example, raising millions of dollars with scant government help.
They serve as a flashing sign to Nebraska, a signal that we need to get our act together if we want to do right by all our children.
They illustrate the need for statewide change called for by the Nebraska Early Childhood Workforce Commission, such as properly funding early childhood education; paying teachers better and ending rampant child care shortages. (Learn more at: earlyyearsmatter.org/workforce.)
And stories like Albion's teach us that despite the daunting obstacles — despite the fact we're far from where we need to be — we can still make things better for our kids.
"The only conclusion you can come to is that this isn't a want for this community," said Jeff Jarecki, an Albion native and lawyer who moved back to town a few years ago with wife, Lindsey, an award-winning teacher, and their children. "It's an absolute necessity."
The necessity started to become clear in Albion a few years ago, when the Nebraska Community Foundation held community meetings to talk about what residents envisioned for the future. Child care was a hot topic every time.
Roughly 80 area children have no available child care at all, Boone Beginnings' founders say, a massive shortage in a rural county.
"It's a crisis if you get pregnant in this town," Jarecki said.
That lack of quality child care can hurt Albion kids as they grow up, Wolf said.
He brings up Wayne, which was averaging 17 children a year deemed not ready for kindergarten. They built an early childhood center. That number dropped to five.
"Kids who start kindergarten behind are often still behind when they graduate. You have such a hard time catching them up," Wolf said. "That's when the light went on for me. I thought, 'Let's give our kids, all of our kids, a chance.' "
A growing group of allies got to work building a nonprofit early childhood center in Albion.
They have raised more than $3 million, nearly all of it from Boone County.
When it opens, Boone Beginnings will sit next to Albion's assisted living center. There are plans to co-program activities so the area's oldest and youngest residents can spend time together.
There are plans to hire a director and assistant director, train staff and keep quality high.
There are still challenges, sticky issues that demand attention at a statewide level. How can a program like Boone Beginnings stay in business without losing money? Can you offer quality early childhood education without bleeding cash?
It isn't "all butterflies and rainbows," Lindsey Jarecki said, but she and the other forces behind Boone Beginnings are certain the early childhood center will transform Albion.
It will serve as a recruiting tool to attract and retain young families. It will improve the school readiness of area kids. It will let employees go to work without worrying about child care. It will thrill employers.
It will give Albion a leg up over other Nebraska communities. It's a win, the people changing the future of Albion say. It's a win-win-win-win-win.
"It's not just moms and teachers. It's economic development, it's business owners, it's ranchers … everyone," said Lindsey Jarecki.
"People here get it, "Wolf said. "They get it on so many levels. Sometimes it surprises you how much people really get it."