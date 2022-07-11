ALBION — This year’s Boone County Fair will feature a plethora of events that all Nebraskan families can enjoy.
The Boone County Fair, which began Saturday and runs through Wednesday, July 13, has added several new events to this year’s fair, including a children's storyteller, piano juggler and an unconventional race series known as "Redneck Night."
Mike Maple, the secretary for the Boone County Fair, expressed his gratitude for the fair, stating, "We're fortunate to have three air-conditioned buildings and a brand new arena." That new arena will host events involving livestock.
The events on Monday, July 11, include: Storytelling by Cindy Lou, who will be reading “A Country Bumpkin,” beginning at 2 p.m.; Wildlife Encounters, starting at 1:30 p.m. and ending at 5:30 p.m.; and Redneck Night, starting at 7:30 p.m. and ending at 10:30 p.m. Redneck Night will include a lengthy racing agenda, as it features backward car races and Skid Steer Olympics.
The events featured on Tuesday, July 12, include: A piano juggler performer, who was featured on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson,” will begin his show at 10 a.m. and conclude at 11 a.m.; the D.C. Lynch Carnival, beginning at 5 p.m and closing at 10 p.m, and will be available until Wednesday, July 13; and a performance by Tyler Farr, beginning at 8 p.m. at the beer garden. The performance also will be followed by the Muscadine Bloodline, a country duo from Alabama.
The following events will be on the final day of the fair, which is Wednesday, July 13: The junior rodeo, beginning at noon and ending at 2 p.m.; team penning, which starts at 7 p.m.; and finally, the ATV Big Air Tour, starting at 7 p.m. and concluding at 9 p.m.
Fairgoers should be aware that alcohol is not allowed on the premises, as there will be a beer garden open. People are also discouraged from bringing coolers.
"4-H will have several coolers that have drinks for children and adults,” Maple said. “Regardless of whether or not someone brings a cooler, they are prohibited in the grandstand arena."
As for community participation, the Boone County Fair has maintained outstanding numbers so far during the fair. "We're expecting 4,000 people to come out," Maple said. "In our Sunday Memorial Race, we had about 200 registered race cars. We've also had over 185 race cars registered for future racing events."
The Boone County Fair also will have food options that are far from underwhelming. Vendors include Papa Tom's, a barbecue trailer that will be open all week; Pig in a Bag, a new trailer that will include popular pork products; and Pour Horse, a mobile coffee shop.
"No matter what, there will always be food available," Maple said.
To attend the Boone County Fair, tickets will need to be purchased. Those tickets are posted on the Boone County Fair website at www.boonecountyfairne.org.