ALBION — The Boone County Fair kicked off this weekend with both old and new events, but there's plenty more still to come.
The concert is always one of the fair's main events. This year’s concert on Tuesday, July 13, features Sawyer Brown and Parmalee, said Dave Noble, president of the Boone County Fair.
A new event this year is an exhibit called Butterfly Encounters, Noble said. The exhibit comes all the way from Florida and is an enclosed structure that people can enter and take photos of the butterflies.
Two new events already took place, Noble said.
"We have the monster trucks coming in, that's a new event for us this year," he said. The monster truck racing took place on Monday night.
Another event was the Tanner Pelster Memorial Race on Sunday. Pelster was an Albion native and stock car racer who died earlier this year.
"This race is kind of in his memory," Noble said. "That's going to be pretty huge. Just the environment of why this race is going on, I think it's going to have a different feel to it."
Well over 100 cars competed in the race, Noble said.
Those who missed the monster truck and memorial races don't need to worry, though, as there will be two-car chain races, trailer races and even snowmobile races starting at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14.
All these events make a nice change after last year's fair, which was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Noble said.
Last year the fair was restricted to a few races, a cornhole tournament and some shows. But Noble said everybody made the most out of the situation.
"It worked out really well. Our attendance, of course, was down a little bit," he said. "But overall, everybody was really appreciative that we at least had something going on out there."
This year, there will be hand sanitation stations throughout the fairgrounds, but things will be mostly back to normal and Noble said he anticipates bigger crowds than usual.
"We've kind of moved forward with everything. I think everybody's ready to get out and get together," he said. "Everything seems to be going well."
One good thing did come from pandemic: The fair was able to reschedule last year's entertainment to this year.
"This year was actually fairly easy, because we already had it done last year," Noble said.