ALBION — Sawyer Brown with special guest Parmalee will headline the Boone County Fair in Albion this summer.
On Tuesday, July 14, Sawyer Brown and Parmalee will take the stage. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 7, and may be purchased at www.boonecountyfairne.org or at businesses in Albion.
At more than 4,500 shows and counting, Sawyer Brown has released 23 albums and had more than 50 songs on the music charts.
Beginning as the road band for another singer in the early 1980s, Sawyer Brown broke out on their own playing everything from clubs to pig roasts in those earliest days.
Having been described as “the Rolling Stones of Country Music,” the band bounds onto the stage night after night, delivering high-energy entertainment, and the band remains a perennial favorite at fairs, festivals, theaters and casinos.
Parmalee — named after the small town where the band started, Parmele, North Carolina — consists of brothers Matt and Scott Thomas (lead vocals and drums), cousin Barry Knox (bass) and their best friend Josh McSwain (lead guitar). The chart-topping quartet pays tribute to their humble Carolina upbringings with their name and their sound. The band's blue-collar persistence made its 2013 breakout single, "Carolina," into a platinum-certified No. 1 hit, while its debut album landed in the Top 10. Two more singles ("Close Your Eyes" and "Already Callin' You Mine") rose to No. 3 and No. 10 on Billboard's country airplay chart.
Six of the band’s singles have landed on the Top 40 on Billboard's country airplay chart.