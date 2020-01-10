ALBION — Around 275 students from 17 area schools are scheduled to participate in a choral clinic at Boone Central High School on Monday, Jan. 13.
The Boone Central Choral Clinic (formerly Albion) — which began in 1944 because of World War II — will be conducted by Dr. Kurt von Kampen, director of choirs at Concordia University in Seward.
The choral clinic in Albion is steeped in history and tradition.
The first clinic in 1944 featured 100 students from 13 schools. Ivan Caldwell, music director and principal at the time, wanted to provide a mass choir experience for area students during the war because the state music clinic was limited because of transportation and fuel rations.
The second event, in 1947, attracted 475 in attendance, and the event has continued every year since, except 2017, when it was canceled because of weather. The clinic grew in numbers and reached a high point from 1956 to 1965, with attendance exceeding 1,000 students in 1956, 1957, 1961 and 1965.
It started out as a two-day event, with rehearsals on Friday and Saturday and ending with the concert Saturday evening. Students were housed in local homes. For some years, a dance was held on Friday night for the singers. Because of increased scheduling conflicts, it was changed to a one-day clinic, held on a Monday in January, beginning in 1981.
The public is invited to attend a concert by the mass choir, as well as several groups from the attending schools, at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Performing Arts Gym at Boone Central High School in Albion. There is an admission fee to the concert for adults and students.
In honor of the 75th anniversary, all past clinic participants and directors are invited to join the mass choir in singing "The Battle Hymn of the Republic," which has been sung at every clinic for many years.
* * *
