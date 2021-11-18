Boone Central Teammates is assisted by the United Way

What services does your agency provide, and who generally does it serve? We're an organization that matches a mentor and mentee that get together one hour a week on school grounds. It's meant for the mentee to have a positive role model in their lives. Mentees are children from grades 3-12.
In what way does the United Way assist you? A good portion of the annual budget comes from the United Way. If you're going to do anything together with the kids, like game nights, feeding them, trips and more, you need money. It funds a few educational events. The mentors and mentees visit together and play a game together like cards, board games or sports. The idea is that there is always that consistent person every week, a positive role model. We're not trying to replace a parent. We just want to be someone they know they can count on and visit with.
What percentage of your budget does the United Way fund? 60% to 65%
What are some ongoing needs the agency is facing? We need activities, books and food supplies for soup and ice cream socials.
If your agency did not receive any United Way funds, how would that affect your ability to serve others? I don't know we would be able to have our organization. It would be hard for us to fund events. We'd probably have to cut the number of events in half.
Share a brief anecdote about how your agency has had an impact on the community as a whole or an individual who has been served: We had some mentors and mentees share their stories with the school board. When the members listened to them, it gave the mentees the confidence they needed to help them in school or with friends.
— VICTORIA NELSON