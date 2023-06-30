Boomfest 2023 will kick off Friday, June 30, with a “Show N Shine” car show and Wingfest Grill Competition beginning at 5 p.m. at Skyview Lake in Norfolk. The two-day celebration concludes with more events and the fireworks show Saturday.

Boomfest organizers want to remind visitors that the event is free to attend with free parking and a trolley available at the lake; however, paid parking is available only at the main entrance located on 18th Street.

The caption on a map published in Wednesday’s Daily News inadvertently implied that the entire southern end of Skyview Lake would be closed off because of pyrotechnic technologies expected to be used during a Boomfest fireworks show this Saturday. Rather, only a section of the lake will be closed off. On the map available on bigbangboom.org, this closed off area is denoted by a striped-red shape titled the “Southside Shoot Zone.”

The Boomfest preview published on Wednesday also mistakenly stated that attendees would be able to bring their own fireworks to the event. Rather, no fireworks are permissible on the event grounds at any time. Attendees may bring their own alcohol on Friday but may not do so on Saturday.

Any questions can be emailed to info@bigbangboom.org.

Tags

In other news

Pillen fly-around to visit O’Neill and Valentine

Pillen fly-around to visit O’Neill and Valentine

Nebraskans are invited to hear from Gov. Jim Pillen during a two-day fly-around to central and western communities. Six stops are included in the trip, scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday, June 28-29. Five of those visits will involve town hall events, during which the governor will talk abo…

Wagner mercenary leader issues 1st audio statement since mutiny

Wagner mercenary leader issues 1st audio statement since mutiny

The leader of the Wagner mercenary group defended his short-lived insurrection in a boastful audio statement Monday, but uncertainty still swirled about his fate, as well as that of senior Russian military leaders, the impact on the war in Ukraine, and even the political future of President …

Mosquito fogging to begin

Mosquito fogging to begin

Norfolk will conduct mosquito fogging in parks and some residential areas of Norfolk over the next couple of days.