Boomfest 2023 will kick off Friday, June 30, with a “Show N Shine” car show and Wingfest Grill Competition beginning at 5 p.m. at Skyview Lake in Norfolk. The two-day celebration concludes with more events and the fireworks show Saturday.
Boomfest organizers want to remind visitors that the event is free to attend with free parking and a trolley available at the lake; however, paid parking is available only at the main entrance located on 18th Street.
The caption on a map published in Wednesday’s Daily News inadvertently implied that the entire southern end of Skyview Lake would be closed off because of pyrotechnic technologies expected to be used during a Boomfest fireworks show this Saturday. Rather, only a section of the lake will be closed off. On the map available on bigbangboom.org, this closed off area is denoted by a striped-red shape titled the “Southside Shoot Zone.”
The Boomfest preview published on Wednesday also mistakenly stated that attendees would be able to bring their own fireworks to the event. Rather, no fireworks are permissible on the event grounds at any time. Attendees may bring their own alcohol on Friday but may not do so on Saturday.
Any questions can be emailed to info@bigbangboom.org.