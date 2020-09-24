For those interested in documentaries on people or stories about lifelong friends, true love, families who stick together and the difference that positive attitudes can have, there is a special event this weekend.
Those topics and more are featured in books that can be had. Throw in some DVDs and a few CDs and there is bound to be something for everyone during the Norfolk Public Library Foundation’s book sale, which returns after an absence of a few years.
Jessica Chamberlain, Norfolk Public Library director, said along with books from the library, some people have donated books for the sale.
“It’s kind of a mish-mash. It will be heavier on nonfiction than fiction, but we still do have a good nonfiction selection,” Chamberlain said. “If people like poetry, that is a large selection of poetry books, especially some older ones.”
The book sale will take place this year at the Norfolk Public Library. It will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The book sale is being put on by the Norfolk Library Foundation under the guidance of Sue Burns and Susan Warneke, who are foundation board members.
This is the first book sale by the foundation in a few years and the first ever under COVID-19 restrictions.
“We’ll have to follow all of the DHMs (directed health measures). Right now, the only thing that we’re required to do is to limit the occupancy to 75% of what that will hold in the meeting room. Normally, we can have about 150 people in there, but we will be limited to (about 110 people),” Chamberlain said.
People are strongly encouraged to wear masks, and the sale will be held with social distancing encouraged and items placed farther apart than usual.
Some sales in recent years have been in the Norfolk City Auditorium and Sunset Plaza, so this venue will be a first. The new library addition helps to make it possible.
There will be thousands of books at the sale.
“We have lost count,” Chamberlain said. “There are stacks of boxes, and they are in a couple of different areas. It’s a lot.”
People can purchase a bag of books for $5. People also are encouraged to bring their own bags because of COVID-19, but some bags will be available.
There also will be a separate area for more valuable books. That includes a complete set of Encyclopedia Britannica that is more than 100 years old.
Some of the other valuable books include “Ramona,” by Helen Hunt Jackson,1889; “First Year Latin,” by William C. Collar and M. Grant Daniell, 1901; “Life, Letters, and Journals,” by Louisa May Alcott, 1906; “Brothers Grimm,” in German, which contains illustrations, date unknown.
The valuable books will be sold through a silent auction with minimum bids. Bidding will end at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, and winners will be notified on Monday, Sept. 28.
All the proceeds will go to the Norfolk Public Library Foundation, which helps to supplement needs of the library. In the past, the foundation purchased much of the landscaping in the library’s courtyard, some of the patio furniture, items for the makerspace and books.
The Norfolk Public Library Foundation’s Facebook page will have more details about the auction, including a link to the auction list of the most valuable books. That should be updated on Sept. 24.