Book launch planned in Norfolk

When his world came crashing down around him in the fall of 2021, Dr. Keith Vrbicky of Norfolk went from seemingly perfect health to a shocking diagnosis of acute congestive heart failure.

Within three weeks of that dire news, his heart gave out so fast he got placed on the transplant list, with only a 48-hour window for a match to be found.

At 67, this husband and father of six with a thriving obstetrics-gynecologic practice and telemedicine business found his life hanging in the balance.

Miraculously, a match was made in time, and Vrbicky, a Creighton University and Creighton Medical School graduate, underwent a successful heart transplant at Nebraska Medical Center.

His new memoir, “Forever Grateful: The Gift of New Life from Organ Donation” (Graham Publishing Group), is part of his mission to carry forward his new lease on life.

The 186-page book will be released Monday, July 10, online and in bookstores. The manuscript was written with the help of Omaha-based author and journalist Leo Adam Biga.

A book launch party is scheduled for Thursday, July 13, at Black Cow Fat Pig in Norfolk, 702 W. Norfolk Ave., from 5 to 7 p.m. There also will be one on Thursday, July 27, at the Thompson Center at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, 6705 Dodge St. in Omaha, from 5 to 7 p.m.

