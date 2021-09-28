MADISON — A Pierce woman accused of embezzling nearly $90,000 from a local business was placed in custody on Monday following her appearance in district court.
Dee Dee Yawn, 50, appeared before Judge James Kube for a pretrial hearing on Monday alongside her attorney, Kory Quandt of Omaha.
Yawn appeared on a felony charge of theft by deception ($5,000 or more), a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Quandt motioned to continue Yawn’s pretrial and trial hearing, which wasn’t objected to by Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney.
The felony charge stems following alleged actions by Yawn when she was an employee of Environmental Services in Norfolk. It is alleged she used business credit cards and bank accounts for nearly $90,000 worth of personal expenses between July 2018 and July 2020.
The charges were filed last November, and Yawn had remained out on a personal recognizance bond since then.
She has an additional county court case pending after she allegedly spent an additional $800-plus on an Environmental Services credit card in July, about eight months after she was fired by Environmental Services. The county court charge was filed as misdemeanor unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, which is punishable by up to a year in prison.
Because of Yawn’s most recent charge, Kiernan motioned for Yawn’s personal recognizance bond to be modified to a $20,000 bond, with 10% allowed for release. Quandt objected to Kiernan’s motion.
“The primary purpose of bond is to ensure attendance in court, and (Yawn) has shown up at all her court dates,” Quandt said. “She cooperated with investigators when the original charge was filed, and she turned herself in and cooperated since the new charge.”
Quandt said his position is that the July transactions were “a mistake” and that Yawn has maintained herself as a productive, law-abiding member of society.
But Kube alluded to the order that Yawn not violate any laws while out on bond, and the recent allegations indicate she hasn’t followed bond conditions.
“There are conditions while you’re out on bond, and a provision of that is to abide by laws,” the judge said. “(The district court case) is a more serious theft, or at least that’s my understanding. I don’t like the fact that you were even considered a person to have charges filed against you for another theft.”
Kube then set Yawn’s bond at $5,000, with 10% allowed for release. It was expected that Yawn would be able to post bond shortly thereafter.
Yawn’s district court pretrial hearing was scheduled for Monday, Nov. 29. Her next county court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 4.