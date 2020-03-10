Bond reduced for Norfolkan

Court action large NDN

Robert Brown, 59, of Norfolk waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday afternoon in Madison County County Court.

Brown is charged with first-degree sexual assault and visual depiction sexually explicit conduct (child pornography).

The case was bound over to district court, where Brown will appear at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 27, for arraignment.

Brown’s bond also was reduced to $150,000 at 10%. A condition of Brown’s bond is that he have no contact with any person under 18.

Brown was arrested late last month following a lengthy investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol that began with a reported sexual assault against a minor.

