MADISON — A Norfolk man accused of shooting Hailey Christiansen to death last year was denied bond by a judge again on Monday.
DeShawn Gleaton Jr., 29, appeared in Madison County District Court on Monday alongside his attorney, Todd Lancaster of Lincoln.
Lancaster motioned to postpone Gleaton’s Monday pretrial, as well as his jury trial that had been scheduled to start Monday, Nov. 8. Lancaster cited numerous items of discovery that he had recently received from the Madison County Attorney’s Office.
The Lincoln defense attorney also cited the need to prepare for a separate upcoming murder trial, as well as a sentencing hearing scheduled to happen on the same day as Gleaton’s now rescheduled trial.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, didn’t object to Lancaster’s motion to continue Gleaton’s pretrial and trial. Kiernan said time is needed for both counsel to review additional discovery.
After Judge James Kube sustained the motion to continue Gleaton’s pretrial and trial, Lancaster motioned for bond to be set for Gleaton at $1 million, with 10% required for release.
Lancaster had made the same request at an Aug. 2 hearing, but Kube denied that motion and continued Gleaton’s case without bond. Kiernan objected to Gleaton getting bond.
“Based on the circumstances that entail and the aftermath, the state strongly believes (Gleaton) is a flight risk,” Kiernan said. “We believe that no bond is still appropriate”
Kube again denied bond for Gleaton.
The Norfolk man allegedly shot the 29-year-old Christiansen at her Norfolk residence on the morning of July 24, 2020. She later died at the hospital.
Gleaton is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, use of a firearm to commit a felony and tampering with a witness.
The first-degree murder charge is a Class 1 felony so, if convicted, Gleaton faces life in prison or possibly the death penalty.
His pretrial was continued to Monday, Nov. 29, and his jury trial to Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. A motions hearing is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 18.