A Schuyler boy has drowned after an apparent fishing accident near Columbus.

About 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, deputies with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and personnel with Columbus Fire and Rescue responded to the area of the Loup Power Tailrace Park and the Platte River in southeastern Platte County regarding a possible drowning, said Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 17-year-old boy from Schuyler had been fishing where the Loup Canal dumps into the Platte River when he was swept away in the current, Wemhoff said. A search of the river was conducted with the assistance of local volunteers operating airboats and a LifeNet medical helicopter. The search was suspended after about 2 hours of looking for the boy.

On Wednesday, with the assistance of local airboat operators, a local plane owner, Nebraska Game and Parks and the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office, a search of the area resumed. About 11:45 a.m., the victim’s body was recovered in the river, Wemhoff said.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Columbus Fire and Rescue, Nebraska Game and Parks and the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office.

Wemhoff said the sheriff’s office is grateful to local citizens who aided in the search effort by offering their time, airboats and plane.

