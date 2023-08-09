The body of a man who drown at Ponca State Park has been recovered.

Dixon County Sheriff Tom Decker said it received word at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday that the body of 45-year-old Alfredo Olivares of Sioux Center, Iowa, had been recovered.

Olivares had been missing since the weekend. Decker said his office had received a call for assistance just before 5 p.m. Saturday. A female caller reported that her husband was drowning near the dock on the Missouri River at Ponca State Park, had been submerged under water and did not resurface.

The sheriff’s office deputies had responded, along with Ponca Fire & Rescue, Dixon County Emergency Management, Nebraska Game & Parks, South Dakota Game & Parks, Dakota County Emergency Management, Dakota City Fire & Rescue, American Red Cross & the Yankton County Dive Team.

All parties involved had assisted in rescue and recovery efforts.

Tags

In other news

Project update is open to the public

Project update is open to the public

A project update meeting highlighting Benjamin Avenue, First Street construction and Michigan Avenue work will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Norfolk City Council chambers at 309 N. Fifth St.

State auditor releases findings on North Fork Area Transit audit

State auditor releases findings on North Fork Area Transit audit

The Nebraska auditor for public accounts issued its long-awaited audit results on the North Fork Area Transit on Monday morning. The audit comes eight months after the former NFAT general manager was terminated for the alleged theft of more than $740,000 from the transit organization.