The body of a man who drown at Ponca State Park has been recovered.
Dixon County Sheriff Tom Decker said it received word at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday that the body of 45-year-old Alfredo Olivares of Sioux Center, Iowa, had been recovered.
Olivares had been missing since the weekend. Decker said his office had received a call for assistance just before 5 p.m. Saturday. A female caller reported that her husband was drowning near the dock on the Missouri River at Ponca State Park, had been submerged under water and did not resurface.
The sheriff’s office deputies had responded, along with Ponca Fire & Rescue, Dixon County Emergency Management, Nebraska Game & Parks, South Dakota Game & Parks, Dakota County Emergency Management, Dakota City Fire & Rescue, American Red Cross & the Yankton County Dive Team.
All parties involved had assisted in rescue and recovery efforts.