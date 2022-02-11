When it comes to duties, Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board members must consider protecting the property of Battle Creek as well as farmers upstream who could lose their land if a dam is built.
That was the opinion offered Thursday evening by Chad Korth, one of the Lower Elkhorn NRD board members.
There are houses built there, another $7 million being spent on the schools and a business that has invested more than $1 million, he said.
“People are coming to Battle Creek because of the school,” Korth said. “They’re building there. They go to Norfolk and different places to work.”
Korth’s comments came Thursday evening during a Committee of the Whole meeting of the Lower Elkhorn NRD. The committee spent about 40 minutes of its 1-hour, 45-minute meeting discussing contract modifications for the Battle Creek Watershed improvement project for JEO Consulting. The project started in March 2020 and just moved past the 60% completion point.
Building a dam to protect Battle Creek has been discussed for decades as one of the solutions.
“I look at it not as me but as we,” Korth said. “To me, we need to all figure out what’s the best solution (whether it be a diversion channel or a dam). I’m not pro dam or pro whatever. Something needs to happen to protect Battle Creek. Things have changed there.”
Earlier in the discussion, board member Matt Steffen said he couldn’t see himself voting for a dam if the Lower Elkhorn NRD had to use eminent domain to acquire the land for it.
“I’ve talked to several people and nobody is thinking there are willing sellers or going to be willing sellers,” he said.
At least one other board member said he wouldn’t support a dam, either, if eminent domain is being used to acquire all the land.
The Battle Creek, for which the town is named, has changed. Korth said the creek used to come around the edge of town and flood the whole valley to the north and west of town.
“It used to all spread out there and then it would gradually release into the Elkhorn (River),” he said.
At some point, a levee was built and just before the creek goes under Highway 121, the water gets halted there. It can no longer spread out, Korth said.
“What is the answer? I don’t know, but we do need to do something to protect our ag people and our people who (live in Battle Creek),” Korth said.
Three landowners who would lose property or would be living near where a dam is proposed also addressed the Lower Elkhorn NRD board members.
Among concerns raised were:
— The land is flat and would not hold enough water for recreation.
— It would take valuable farmland out of production and reduce the county’s ag land valuation.
— The water in the proposed dam would be filled with chemicals and fertilizer and unsuitable for recreation.
— Putting in a dam would cause hardships for other farmers nearby, including creating wetland for them and possible damage to buildings.
Many of the comments offered are being studied now to determine the feasibility of solutions.
The Committee of the Whole does not include formal actions and is used to enable board members to ask questions and discuss items that will be coming to the board for action.
Other topics covered Thursday included nitrates in water and a damage claim for a crop in the Willow Creek Reservoir.