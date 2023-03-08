At the Northeast Community College Board of Governors meeting Tuesday afternoon, the board tabled a motion to approve a “collaborative partnership with the City of Norfolk and Norfolk Public Schools,” as per the agenda.
The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education recently approved of a collaborative partnership between itself, Northeast Community College and the City of Norfolk to pay for one-third of the cost for improvements to the softball facilities at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, not to exceed $400,000.
The proposed changes to the softball facilities would provide for a locker room for players, improve the condition of available restrooms and make sidewalks ADA compliant, among other renovations. The changes were initially part of a local sales tax proposal that was voted down in November 2022.
The board tabled the motion for its next meeting, which is scheduled for Thursday, April 13.
The Northeast Community College Board of Governors met at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in the College Welcome Center and adjourned at 3:25 p.m.
Board members present: Donovan Ellis, Del Ames, Nicole Sedlacek, Carol Sibbel, Steve Anderson, Julie Robinson and Dirk Petersen. Board members Pat Wojcik, Jeanne Reigle, Terry Nelson and Jeff Scherer were not present.
Also in attendance: Several administrators and two from the media.
Executive sessions: There was one closed session “for the purpose of discussing potential collaborative community partnerships and the possible effect on donor relations, which is clearly necessary for the protection of the public interest.”
ACTION ITEMS:
— Tabled consideration of a collaborative partnership with the City of Norfolk and Norfolk Public Schools.
— Approved the resolutions authorizing the sale of House No. 120029 South and House No. 120030 Middle South.
— Approved the continuation of the drafting program at Northeast Community College for submission to the Nebraska Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education for its consideration.
— Second reading and approved of the deletion of board policies 3610, Grants Development, Management, and Compliance Policy; 5220, Standards of Student Conduct; 5225, Law Violations; 6150, Local Government and Miscellaneous Expenditures Act Policy; 6170, Fundraising and 6175, Gift Acceptance.
— Tabled second reading of revisions to GP-14, Special Rules of Order.
— Second reading and approved of revisions to EL-06, Asset Protection.
— Completed a first reading for the deletion of BP-6110, College Fiscal Year.