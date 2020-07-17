The Northeast Community College Board of Governors met Thursday at the Lifelong Learning Center, 701 E. Benjamin Ave.
Regular meeting duration: 20 minutes.
Board members present: Del Ames, Steve Anderson, Donavan Ellis, Arlan Kuhn, Gene Willers, Jeff Scherer, Carol Sibbel, Julie Robinson, Nicole Sedlacek.
Others in attendance: Two media representatives and other college staff through Zoom.
Executive sessions: None.
ACTION ITEMS
— Adopted the agenda.
— Approved minutes from June 11 meetings.
— Approved monthly financial reports and claims.
— Approved the employment of Paul Feilmeier as the vice president of technology services.
— Approved the memorandum of understanding with the faculty association for allocation of contract days.
DISCUSSED BUT NO ACTION TAKEN
— Leah Barrett, president, provided a college update on several items including the status of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds. Northeast has distributed $570,444 in aid to students so far. She also noted that Northeast is still hosting virtual student registration and 799 students have registered through June 29. The college is still registering students and hosting virtual meetings between future students and advisers.