The Northeast Community College board of governors met Thursday at the Lifelong Learning Center, 701 E. Benjamin Ave.
Regular meeting duration: 21 minutes.
Board members present: Del Ames, Steve Anderson, Donavan Ellis, Arlan Kuehn, Terry Nelson, Dirk Peterson, Jeff Scherer, Carol Sibbel, Julie Robinson, Nicole Sedlacek and Gene Willers.
Others in attendance: Two media representatives and other college staff.
Executive sessions: None.
ACTION ITEMS
— Adopted the agenda.
— Approved minutes from July 16 meetings.
— Approved monthly financial reports and claims.
— Approved an additional 1% increase in the total 2020-21 budget limit authority.
— Accepted the full-time equivalency/reimbursable education units enrollment audit report for fiscal year 2019-20.
— Approved recipients for the alumni hall of success and distinguished service awards.
— Approved the employment of vice president of administrative services.
DISCUSSED BUT NO ACTION TAKEN
— Leah Barrett, president, said the U.S. Department of Education renewed Northeast’s TRIO Support Services Grant for the upcoming year during the president’s report. The college is also still in the middle of a weeklong in-service, scheduled to end Friday. As of Thursday, Northeast has 862 new students registered for the fall term, which begins Monday, Aug. 17.