Norfolk Public Schools administration building NDN
Daily News file

The Norfolk Public Schools’ board of education is scheduled to vote on a proposal to hold its graduation ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at Skyview Lake during its regular meeting on Monday.

District administration is recommending the board choose this location over holding a ceremony virtually or at Norfolk High School, according to the meeting agenda. An outdoor ceremony allows for all the seniors and their families to participate while following social distancing guidelines.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the Norfolk High gym for two separate ceremonies to follow directed health measures.

Monday’s meeting is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. in the central administration office, 512 Phillip Ave.

Tags

In other news

Foreign students weigh studying in person vs. losing visas

Foreign students weigh studying in person vs. losing visas

PHOENIX (AP) — International students worried about a new immigration policy that could potentially cost them their visas say they feel stuck between being unnecessarily exposed during the coronavirus pandemic and being able to finish their studies in America.

After lobbying, Catholic Church won $1.4B in virus aid

After lobbying, Catholic Church won $1.4B in virus aid

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Roman Catholic Church used a special and unprecedented exemption from federal rules to amass at least $1.4 billion in taxpayer-backed coronavirus aid, with many millions going to dioceses that have paid huge settlements or sought bankruptcy protection because of cler…