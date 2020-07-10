The Norfolk Public Schools’ board of education is scheduled to vote on a proposal to hold its graduation ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at Skyview Lake during its regular meeting on Monday.
District administration is recommending the board choose this location over holding a ceremony virtually or at Norfolk High School, according to the meeting agenda. An outdoor ceremony allows for all the seniors and their families to participate while following social distancing guidelines.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the Norfolk High gym for two separate ceremonies to follow directed health measures.
Monday’s meeting is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. in the central administration office, 512 Phillip Ave.