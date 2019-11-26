The Nebraska State Board of Education is looking ahead to perhaps change policies for schools across the state.
Rachel Wise, who represents Northeast Nebraska on the board, was in Norfolk on Monday afternoon to gather feedback from school administrators from across the region.
Wise said the board is looking at its Rule 10 and Rule 14 policies, which deal with approval and accreditation of both public and nonpublic schools, as well as the state’s plan to implement the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act, more commonly known as Perkins V, or Perkins Five.
“We (the board) have had some discussion on some major issues in the past few months, and we determined we needed to do some listening sessions,” Wise said. “The purpose is fairly simplistic, but the topics are fairly complex.”
School approval is the legal baseline of standards that all schools have to meet to operate, while accreditation, according to the Nebraska Department of Education, involves regulations intended to establish an equality of educational opportunities for its students.
All public schools are required to be accredited. Nonpublic schools must be approved and may seek accredited status if they choose.
The Perkins V law, named after a former Kentucky congressman, was passed in 2018 nearly unanimously by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump. The law aims to improve technical education throughout the country, and states must prepare a plan to implement the new law by 2020.
Administrators from across the region had a discussion with Wise about many policies and issues. One recurring issue was attendance requirements, as some said that the requirements for students to be physically present in a classroom may lead to a lack of opportunities, especially as online education becomes more common and feasible.
Some also had critiques of the Nebraska Department of Education’s AQuESTT system, which classifies schools into four categories: excellent, great, good and needs improvement, based on several factors.
Wise said that ultimately the comments would factor into possible changes in the board’s policies. Wise and the other board members are continuing with town halls throughout November to seek feedback.